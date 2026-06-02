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DH Interview | J&K LG Manoj Sinha keeps anti-drug drive above politics, says 'whoever wants to join can join'

In an exclusive interview with Zulfikar Majid, he also drew a direct link between narcotics trafficking and terrorism, describing it as 'two sides of the same coin'.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinhaanti-drug drive

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