DH Interview | J&K LG Manoj Sinha keeps anti-drug drive above politics, says 'whoever wants to join can join'

<p>Even as the Omar Abdullah-led government approaches two years in office, Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinha</a> has emerged as the principal public face of high-profile 100-day Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan. Asked whether the anti-drug campaign was being coordinated with the elected government, Sinha said it was a people’s movement and that “whoever wants to join can join”. </p><p>In an exclusive interview with <em>DH</em>'s Zulfikar Majid, he also drew a direct link between narcotics trafficking and terrorism, describing it as “two sides of the same coin”.</p><p><strong>Q: The 100-day Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan has generated significant public attention. What do you see as its biggest achievement so far?</strong></p><p>Police and the administration have achieved a historic success in disrupting the drug supply chain and stopping the entry of narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.From protests to a pledge: Kulgam walks against drugs with J&K LG Manoj Sinha.<p><strong>Q: How much success has the campaign achieved on the enforcement front?</strong></p><p>In around 50 days, more than 1,000 people have been arrested and nearly 980 to 990 FIRs have been registered.</p><p><strong>Q: How much contraband has been seized during the drive?</strong></p><p>About 900 kg of substance has been recovered, including around 9 kg of heroin.</p><p><strong>Q: With the Omar Abdullah-led government in office, how closely is the elected dispensation involved in the anti-drug campaign?</strong></p><p>Sinha: It is a public movement, and whosoever wants to join can join.</p><p><strong>Q: Infiltration from across the border is far lower than it used to be. So who is bringing drugs into J&K? Are those involved in the trade also linked to terrorism?</strong></p><p>I have been saying this in every public meeting — terrorism and drug trafficking are two sides of the same coin. Some drug peddlers and smugglers make money and build big houses, but in the end that money goes to the same people who buy weapons and mislead youth towards terrorism.</p>.L-G Manoj Sinha intensifies crackdown on drug networks in Jammu and Kashmir, targets cartels and their terror links .<p><strong>Q: There are allegations that some middle- or lower-rung officials are harassing innocent people in the name of this anti-drug campaign. What will you do about that?</strong></p><p>If any complaint comes, action will be taken. If anyone in the police or civil administration is helping traffickers or promoting the trade, action will also be taken against them.</p><p><strong>Q: Has the campaign received the kind of public response you expected?</strong></p><p>The response has been strong. Social activists, religious leaders, youth, women and ordinary people have joined in large numbers.</p><p><strong>Q: How extensive has the awareness campaign become on the ground?</strong></p><p>Around 250 to 300 programmes are being held every day across Jammu and Kashmir by people themselves.</p><p><strong>Q: Has the campaign changed the way people report drug-related cases?</strong></p><p>More people are now coming forward to report drug activity, and the Tele-MANAS portal is receiving over 100 calls, compared to only one or two earlier.</p><p><strong>Q: Why do you think more people are now seeking help?</strong></p><p>Many drug users are victims, not criminals, and families earlier hesitated to speak up due to stigma. Now they are seeking help more openly.</p><p><strong>Q: How is public participation helping law enforcement agencies?</strong></p><p>People are giving useful information, such as about suspicious buildings and locations where the drug trade is active, which helps the police act faster.</p><p><strong>Q: What is the administration doing to rehabilitate those struggling with addiction?</strong></p><p>The administration has started a rehabilitation plan by reserving beds in district hospitals and medical colleges, arranging medicines, and increasing the number of counsellors.</p>.LG Manoj Sinha calls for zero tolerance policy against drug menace in J&K.<p><strong>Q: Are more de-addiction and rehabilitation centres planned?</strong></p><p>Yes. New rehabilitation centres will be set up wherever needed, and the aim is to have at least one in every district.</p><p><strong>Q: What happens in districts where a de-addiction centre is not available?</strong></p><p>Patients will still be treated in district hospitals and medical colleges, where beds have been reserved for them.</p><p><strong>Q: Why were some rehabilitation centres closed recently?</strong></p><p>Some centres were functioning against the government’s notified norms. Those centres were closed because they were not helping recovery and were actually adding to the problem.</p><p><strong>Q: What happens after the 100-day campaign ends?</strong></p><p>Nobody ever claimed that Jammu and Kashmir would become drug-free in 100 days. The drive is only a symbolic awareness and action phase. The effort must continue beyond that because the problem needs sustained work.</p><p><strong>Q: What is the long-term rehabilitation strategy?</strong></p><p>The administration wants to track recovering patients for a long period, even up to three years, to help prevent relapse and support recovery.</p><p><strong>Q: Will recovering addicts receive support beyond treatment?</strong></p><p>Yes. The plan also considers alternative support, including jobs and other arrangements, so that they do not return to drugs.</p><p><strong>Q: What message would you like to give to society on this issue?</strong></p><p>Society must become more sensitive and respond with compassion, because the administration cannot handle this alone. Jammu and Kashmir can benefit greatly if its youth are freed from drugs through a sustained and collective effort.</p>