<p>Srinagar: Travel between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar </a>and Jammu is set to become faster and seamless with the launch of an all-weather <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express</a> that will cover the distance in just 4 hours and 50 minutes, significantly boosting tourism and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Until now, passengers travelling from Srinagar had to disembark at Katra and switch trains for Jammu. The new Vande Bharat service introduces a seamless, direct rail link between Srinagar and Jammu, significantly cutting travel time and improving passenger convenience.</p><p>Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train on Thursday, marking a major milestone in the region’s rail connectivity.</p><p>The direct service has been enabled after key infrastructure upgrades, including yard remodelling at Jammu station, which had delayed the extension of services beyond Katra.</p>.Centre allocates Rs 1,086 crore for J&K rail infrastructure: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The service is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, conceived in the 1990s and sanctioned in 1994–95. The project was later declared a National Project in 2002 to expedite execution through the challenging Himalayan terrain.</p><p>Rail services within the Valley began with the Baramulla–Qazigund section in 2009 and were later extended to Banihal with the commissioning of the Pir Panjal railway tunnel in 2013.</p><p>In recent years, connectivity expanded southwards up to Katra, enabling rail travel between Srinagar and the Jammu region, albeit with a change of trains.</p><p>With infrastructure now in place, the introduction of the Vande Bharat marks a shift towards faster, more efficient rail services.</p><p>Designed for all-weather operations, the train can run in extreme conditions, offering a reliable alternative to the Jammu–Srinagar highway, which frequently faces disruptions due to snow and landslides.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously flagged off key railway segments in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted their strategic and economic importance.</p><p>Officials said the direct Srinagar–Jammu service is expected to further integrate the region with the rest of the country while giving a major push to tourism and local businesses.</p>