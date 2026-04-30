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Direct Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat to cut travel time to under 5 hours

The new Vande Bharat service introduces a seamless, direct rail link between Srinagar and Jammu, significantly cutting travel time and improving passenger convenience.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarVande Bharat Express

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