Direct train service to boost Kashmir’s apple industry

Srinagar: With the first direct rail service linking Kashmir with the rest of the country to open soon, apple growers in Kashmir are upbeat as an efficient transportation system is set to boost their income.

Not only will the train reduce the freight on apple boxes, the produce can now traverse the length and breadth of the country with ease. From the bustling markets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of the South, Kashmiri apples will become synonymous with quality and abundance.

For decades, apple farmers of Kashmir had labored tirelessly, their toil bearing fruits that adorned tables across the globe. Yet, their journey to prosperity was fraught with challenges, the most prominent among them being the lack of efficient transportation system.

For the apple farmers, train connectivity heralds a dawn of hope, a promise of prosperity. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union says Kashmir's limited connectivity with the rest of the country makes the train a valuable addition.

“Train connectivity will facilitate fruit growers in transporting their produce to different states, making transportation easier and more efficient. This, in turn, will open up new markets and boost income for growers,” he said. “With improved connectivity, farmers will have easier access to markets, reducing transportation costs and ensuring fresher produce reaches consumers.”