Direct train service to boost Kashmir’s apple industry

Srinagar: With the first direct rail service linking Kashmir with the rest of the country to open soon, apple growers in Kashmir are upbeat as an efficient transportation system is set to boost their income.
Not only will the train reduce the freight on apple boxes, the produce can now traverse the length and breadth of the country with ease. From the bustling markets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of the South, Kashmiri apples will become synonymous with quality and abundance.
For decades, apple farmers of Kashmir had labored tirelessly, their toil bearing fruits that adorned tables across the globe. Yet, their journey to prosperity was fraught with challenges, the most prominent among them being the lack of efficient transportation system.
For the apple farmers, train connectivity heralds a dawn of hope, a promise of prosperity. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union says Kashmir's limited connectivity with the rest of the country makes the train a valuable addition.
“Train connectivity will facilitate fruit growers in transporting their produce to different states, making transportation easier and more efficient. This, in turn, will open up new markets and boost income for growers,” he said. “With improved connectivity, farmers will have easier access to markets, reducing transportation costs and ensuring fresher produce reaches consumers.”
Kashmir’s apple industry faces a major crisis as prolonged closures of Srinagar-Jammu national highway adversely affects the horticulture industry with the apprehension of turning this industry into the shape of “sick sector”,
However, the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country is almost complete and will soon see trains chugging back and forth on its tracks.
On his recent visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated Banihal-Sangaldan stretch of the USBRL. The direct train service will not only provide all-weather connectivity but will also reduce travel time between Srinagar and Jammu from six hours to just 3 to 4 hours, providing substantial relief for commuters and traders.
Ali Mohammad Dar, an apple farmer from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sees the USBRL project as a boon for the people of J&K. “The train service will mostly benefit the people and traders of Kashmir.”
“During adverse weather or closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, commuters and truckers have to spend extra money, which will not happen anymore. The rail service will make journeys cheaper and smoother,” he added.
According to government figures, Kashmir exports more than 20 lakh metric tons of apple every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around 9000 to 10000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total apple production in the country.
(Published 25 February 2024, 06:47 IST)