Directive by BJP ruled state exposes true motives behind Waqf Amendment Bill: Mirwaiz

<p>Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir’s </a>head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in Parliament earlier this year.</p><p>“The move by a BJP-ruled State (Chhattisgarh) asking mutawalis (caretakers) to seek consent from the State-appointed Waqf head before Friday sermons is a direct attack on the religious rights and freedom of the Muslim community, besides being beyond the jurisdiction of any Waqf Board,” he said while delivering weekly Friday sermon at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.</p><p>He said the directive “exposes the true motives behind the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP in Parliament.”</p> .Karnataka High Court stays state government order authorising Waqf board to issue marriage certificate.<p>“State control over religious rights and affairs is completely unacceptable and will be met with strong opposition from Muslims,” Mirwaiz warned.</p><p>With reports indicating that the Waqf Bill may be presented again in Parliament, Mirwaiz urged lawmakers to refrain from making hasty decisions that could further infringe upon the rights of the Muslim community.</p><p>Introduced in Parliament earlier this year, the bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, with the goal of streamlining the works of the Waqf Board and improving the management of Waqf properties.</p><p>Muslim organizations across the country say the proposed amendment was a direct attack on their faith and have urged the central government not to pass it.</p> .<p>Meanwhile, Mirwaiz strongly condemned the alleged torture of five civilians in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, who were taken by security forces for questioning. “The disturbing images circulating in the media depicting severe torture marks on their bodies have raised significant concerns about human rights violations in the region,” he said.</p><p>While expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he highlighted the ongoing issue of impunity and “abuse” of authority that has plagued the Kashmir conflict for decades. “Perpetrators of such acts are rarely held accountable. I hope that the inquiry ordered by the authorities will lead to justice for the victims,” Mirwaiz added.</p>