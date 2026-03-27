'Disheartening': Mehbooba Mufti slams CM Omar Abdullah over month-long delay in condemning Israel’s attack on Iran
CM Abdullah, in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, condemned the 'unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran' and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to end the war in the interest of humanity.
How disheartening that it took our Chief Minister the only Muslim CM of India’s only Muslim majority state an entire month to unequivocally condemn Israel’s dastardly attack on Iran. Even the Punjab assembly acted swiftly becoming the first to pass a resolution to condemn and…