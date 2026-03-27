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'Disheartening': Mehbooba Mufti slams CM Omar Abdullah over month-long delay in condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

CM Abdullah, in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, condemned the 'unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran' and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to end the war in the interest of humanity.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiOmar Abdullah

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