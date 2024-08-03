DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad consults party leaders on strategy for assembly polls in J&K

Jammu: After all three of its candidates forfeited their deposits in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) held extensive consultations with focus on the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Azad consulted the party leaders and workers in both the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, and highlighted the significance of involving party members at all levels in the decision-making process, a party release said here on Saturday.

“Our focus should be on development, peace and the return of our rights -- Job and land, including statehood," Azad said at the meetings, which were convened to gather suggestions and insights from the party leaders and workers in preparation for the assembly elections.