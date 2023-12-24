Dream of international flights from Srinagar airport still on hold

As per a document, the aviation ministry cited the economic viability of the route and other associated factors as the main reason behind the non-operation of international flights.

The flight got an hour and a half longer as planes had to fly to Sharjah via Udaipur and Ahmedabad and overfly Oman. The flight service was halted on March 27, 2022, as the airline also filed for bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal.

Director of Srinagar airport Javed Anjum said the flight service couldn’t operate as there were not enough bookings. “It was difficult for the airlines to sustain the flight operation as there were few bookings in the sector. Passenger availability was a major concern for the airline,” he said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) does not expect any foreign carrier flying in and out of Srinagar till FY26.

Despite successive announcements by authorities, airlines have shown no interest in international flights from the airport and some of the major reasons include lack of traffic, geopolitical issues with Pakistan and Delhi being used as a gateway to Kashmir.

An airline executive told DH that there was not enough direct traffic from Srinagar to justify the cause of a direct flight. “The cost of operations are high as Pakistan doesn’t allow flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace,” he said.