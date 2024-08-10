Dry spell, heatwave sours Kashmir’s high density apple dream

Srinagar: The introduction of high-density apple orchards in Kashmir, celebrated for their potential to transform fruit production, is facing an unexpected crisis due to an ongoing dry spell.

This prolonged lack of rain has delayed the apple plucking season, putting the livelihoods of many farmers at risk. Over the past six years, high-density apple farming has quickly gained traction among Kashmiri farmers due to its promise of higher yields and faster returns.

Unlike traditional orchards, these high-density trees are planted more closely together and produce more fruit per acre. However, their high productivity also makes them more reliant on consistent and sufficient water, particularly during the crucial pre-harvest period.