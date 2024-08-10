Dry spell, heatwave sours Kashmir’s high density apple dream

Srinagar: The introduction of high-density apple orchards in Kashmir, celebrated for their potential to transform fruit production, is facing an unexpected crisis due to an ongoing dry spell.
This prolonged lack of rain has delayed the apple plucking season, putting the livelihoods of many farmers at risk. Over the past six years, high-density apple farming has quickly gained traction among Kashmiri farmers due to its promise of higher yields and faster returns.
Unlike traditional orchards, these high-density trees are planted more closely together and produce more fruit per acre. However, their high productivity also makes them more reliant on consistent and sufficient water, particularly during the crucial pre-harvest period.
This year, an unusually dry spell and heatwave has gripped the region, with little to no rainfall during the critical months of June, July and August. As a result, the high-density orchards, which depend heavily on regular irrigation, are suffering. The apples that should have been ready for harvest remain small and underdeveloped.
Afaq Ahmad, a high-density apple grower from Pulwama district, notes that despite having drip irrigation systems in place, the heatwave and lack of rain have severely affected the crop.
“Last year, by this time, we had already started harvesting. But this year, the apples are still not ready. The trees are stressed, and the fruits are not growing as they should. We need rain, or at least some form of irrigation, to save this year’s crop,” he laments.
High-density apples are prized for their superior quality and size, but the ongoing dry spell threatens to significantly reduce both. Adding to the farmers' concerns is the fact that these orchards represent a major financial investment. Many farmers have taken out loans to transition to this modern farming technique, and a poor harvest could spell financial disaster.
“We invested everything in this new method because we were promised better returns. But now, we are at the mercy of the weather,” says Abid Dar, another orchard owner.
As the dry spell drags on, hope for timely rain is fading. Farmers are left with few options but to wait and hope for a change in the weather. Meanwhile, the usually vibrant apple harvest season in Kashmir's valleys remains eerily quiet.