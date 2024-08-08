ECI arrives in Srinagar to evaluate possibility of holding Assembly polls in J&K

Srinagar, DHNS: The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated a series of meetings with political parties in Srinagar on Thursday (August 8) to gather feedback and suggestions on conducting the long-delayed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
The entire ECI body, including Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, arrived in Srinagar this morning and are currently holding discussions with representatives from recognized political parties at SKICC.
The political parties involved in these discussions include the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and CPM. These parties have emphasized the urgent need for holding assembly elections and presented their demands and viewpoints to the ECI.
Additionally, the ECI team will meet with deputy commissioners and SSPs from all 20 districts of the Union Territory. Later in the evening, they will hold a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and other election officials.
On Friday, the ECI will meet with J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dullo and the Director General of Police in Srinagar before heading to Jammu for meetings with security agencies. The ECI will conclude their visit with a press conference about the meetings held in Jammu and Kashmir.
The last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K were held in November-December 2014.
J&K has been under central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government led by the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after the BJP withdrew its support.
In August 2019, J&K was split into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and its special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre.
A constitution bench of the Supreme Court set a deadline of September 2024 for the ECI to hold Assembly elections in the Union Territory.
Last week, the ECI directed the J&K government to transfer officers serving in their home districts and those who have served in a particular district for three years in the past four years, as a preparatory step for holding elections.
