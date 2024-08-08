ECI arrives in Srinagar to evaluate possibility of holding Assembly polls in J&K

Additionally, the ECI team will meet with deputy commissioners and SSPs from all 20 districts of the Union Territory. Later in the evening, they will hold a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and other election officials.

On Friday, the ECI will meet with J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dullo and the Director General of Police in Srinagar before heading to Jammu for meetings with security agencies. The ECI will conclude their visit with a press conference about the meetings held in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K were held in November-December 2014.

J&K has been under central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government led by the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after the BJP withdrew its support.

In August 2019, J&K was split into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and its special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre.

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court set a deadline of September 2024 for the ECI to hold Assembly elections in the Union Territory.