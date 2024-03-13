JOIN US
Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE
ECI Presser Live | Control rooms to be set up in districts to curb fake news during polls, says CEC in J&K

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness in the Union Territory ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Over Monday and Tuesday, Kumar held deliberations with political parties and other stakeholders in the UT over holding Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls simultaneously. The outcome of the review, now completed, is slated to be announced today at 4.30 pm. Follow the latest updates from the ECI presser, right here with DH.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 11:12 IST

Highlights
11:1113 Mar 2024

11:0613 Mar 2024

11:0013 Mar 2024

Speaking on technology deployed for the polls, CEC Rajiv Kumar highlights apps and other services for voters

10:5813 Mar 2024

ECI presser on J&K's poll preparedness begins

Every district will have an integrated control room to curb the dissemination of fake news which might disturb public order, announces CEC Rajiv Kumar.

11:1013 Mar 2024

Measures have been taken to encourage more people to vote in constituencies with low voter turnout, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

11:0913 Mar 2024

Special directions given to DMs/SPs for smooth polling, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Agencies have been asked to crack down on the inflow and distribution of liquor, cash, freebies, drugs and other valuables during the polls.

(Published 13 March 2024, 10:42 IST)
