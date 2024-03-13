ECI Presser Live | Control rooms to be set up in districts to curb fake news during polls, says CEC in J&K

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness in the Union Territory ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Over Monday and Tuesday, Kumar held deliberations with political parties and other stakeholders in the UT over holding Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls simultaneously. The outcome of the review, now completed, is slated to be announced today at 4.30 pm. Follow the latest updates from the ECI presser, right here with DH.