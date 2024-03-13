ECI Presser Highlights | On electoral bonds, CEC says 'We will look at the data and disclose it in time'
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness in the Union Territory ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Over Monday and Tuesday, Kumar held deliberations with political parties and other stakeholders in the UT over holding Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls simultaneously. The outcome of the review, now completed, was announced in a presser at 4.30 pm. While the CEC said that no decision had yet been taken on the holding of simultaneous polls in J&K, he assured that electoral bonds data would be disclosed to the public 'in time'. He also highlighted other measures taken by the EC to make the Lok Sabha polls 'inducement-free' and fair. Here are the highlights from the EC presser.
CEC answers various questions raised by attendees to the presser
Apart from questions on the release of electoral bond data and the holding of simultaneous polls in J&K, CEC Rajiv Kumar answered myriad questions ranging from how to increase voter turnout to the credibility of EC amid Opposition allegations of bias.
11:3413 Mar 2024
Voting is both a right and duty in a democracy, says CEC
Voter awareness programmes run by ECI have been tweaked to increase voter turnout, says CEC. The goal was to move above the average of 67 per cent voter turnout recorded in 2019.
ECI has identified "booth by booth" where voter turnout can be increased and has a "detailed" plan to achieve the same, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar.
11:2513 Mar 2024
No decision on simultaneous LS and Assembly polls in J&K yet; call to be taken according to security situation, says CEC
On simultaneous LS and Assembly polls in J&K, CEC says changes in number and composition of seats in the UT post-2019 have changed the situation, and that there has been no delay on part of the ECI with regard to the holding of polls in J&K.
However, he added that the ECI would hold Assembly polls at the earliest, and the decision of when to hold said polls would be communicated to the public as soon as it was taken.
11:1313 Mar 2024
On electoral bonds, CEC says 'We will look at the data and disclose it in time'
ECI is focussed on disclosure to public and voters, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar on electoral bonds, saying it has always been in favour transparency. However, he did not give a definitive date.