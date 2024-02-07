Bank loan fraud case: ED arrests Bharat Papers director in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of Bharat Papers Limited (BPL), Anil Kumar Aggarwal, in connection with an ongoing probe into a money-laundering case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Aggarwal, a resident of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested on Tuesday night as a follow-up action to the investigation into an alleged loan fraud amounting to Rs 200 crore perpetuated on a consortium of banks, with the State Bank of India (SBI) as the lead bank and the other banks being Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank and Karur Vysya Bank, the officials said.

The ED moved an application through special public prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria in the court of the special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases) in Jammu, Bala Jyoti, on Wednesday and got seven days' remand of the accused.