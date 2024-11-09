ED files prosecution complaint against 'conman' who posed as PMO official in Srinagar, to appear on November 27

<p>Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday it has filed a prosecution complaint against alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel before a special court here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p>.<p>The court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint and issued a notice to the accused to appear on November 27, the agency said.</p>.<p>On August 29 last year, a court here granted bail to Ahmedabad-resident Patel, who was arrested for allegedly posing as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in March to dupe people and secure undue advantages from the administration.</p>.<p>The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at the Nishat Police Station in Srinagar against Patel and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code.</p>.<p>"The investigation revealed that Patel, a conman, impersonated himself as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns), PMO and fraudulently created/printed fake visiting cards for faking his identity to fulfil his ulterior motives to dupe people and generate proceeds of crime.</p>.Bank fraud: ED seizes jewellery, cash worth over Rs 1 crore in raids against Bhopal-based company, directors.<p>"Further, by using the said fake visiting cards and impersonation, not only did he illicitly availed the security from the administration of the UT of J&K government which has caused a loss of resources and monetary loss to the state exchequer but also, he duped gullible Gujarat-based businessmen and secured/got undue advantages by making a false promise to provide business opportunities in the valley of Kashmir," the ED said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations under the PMLA on May 19, 2023 at various premises linked to Patel and others, seizing incriminating documents, records and electronic devices.</p>.<p>Further investigations are in progress, the agency said.</p>.<p>Patel made headlines when he was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral.</p>.<p>He was on his third visit to Kashmir when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3. Patel had claimed to have been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.</p>