ED files prosecution complaint against 'conman' who posed as PMO official in Srinagar, to appear on November 27

Patel made headlines when he was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 08:10 IST

Comments
