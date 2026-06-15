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ED summons nine prominent Kashmir hoteliers in alleged money laundering probe

However, officials declined to disclose the precise nature of the allegations or the predicate offence on which the money laundering investigation is based.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirEnforcement DirectorateHospitality industry

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