ED summons nine prominent Kashmir hoteliers in alleged money laundering probe

<p>Srinagar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">Enforcement Directorate </a>(ED) has summoned nine prominent Gulmarg hoteliers, including<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a> Hoteliers Club president Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering, official sources said on Sunday.</p><p>The summonses, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), require the hoteliers to appear before ED officials and furnish documents and information sought by the agency in connection with its ongoing probe.</p><p>Sources said some of the Valley’s most influential figures in the hospitality sector have been called for questioning.</p>.Beyond Dal Lake: The Kashmir most tourists never see.<p>However, officials declined to disclose the precise nature of the allegations or the predicate offence on which the money laundering investigation is based.</p><p>Under the PMLA, the ED investigates proceeds of crime generated from scheduled offences that are typically registered and investigated by other law enforcement agencies.</p><p>The agency has not made public details of the underlying case linked to the present investigation.</p><p>The development assumes significance as it is among the most high-profile ED actions involving stakeholders of Kashmir’s tourism and hospitality industry in recent years.</p><p>Chaya, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, is one of the Valley’s best-known tourism entrepreneurs and has been a prominent voice of the hospitality sector on issues relating to tourism policy, infrastructure and business development.</p><p>His inclusion in the probe is likely to attract attention across the industry.</p><p>The summonses have also generated considerable interest within the tourism sector because Gulmarg is one of Jammu and Kashmir’s flagship tourist destinations and home to some of the region’s most prominent hotels and resorts.</p><p>The hill resort attracts large numbers of domestic and foreign visitors every year and remains a key contributor to the Union Territory’s tourism economy</p><p>Sources familiar with the development said the hoteliers have been asked to cooperate with the investigation and provide records sought by the agency. It was not immediately clear whether the individuals summoned were being questioned as part of a preliminary inquiry or in connection with specific allegations under investigation.</p><p>Neither Chaya nor the other hoteliers summoned by the agency issued any public statement on the development till the filing of this report.</p><p>Efforts to obtain comments from the ED also did not yield a response.</p><p>The summonses come at a time when Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector has witnessed sustained growth in visitor arrivals and increased investment in hospitality infrastructure, making any investigation involving leading industry stakeholders a matter of wider public and commercial interest.</p><p>Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.</p>