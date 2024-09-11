Home
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

According to information available, an operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence input.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 09:26 IST

An operation to neutralise terrorists is under way in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, reports ANI.

An operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence and contact has been established at Kathua-Basantgarh border with the terrorists, PRO Defence Jammu told publication.

Operation is currently under progress.

This comes after Pakistan today breached the ceasefire along the Jammu border. The state will go to polls in three phases from September 18, with results coming on October 8.

More to follow...

Published 11 September 2024, 09:26 IST
