Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagmarg

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 06:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 06:06 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirEncounter

Follow us on :

Follow Us