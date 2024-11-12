Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagmarg

<p>Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said.</p><p>Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district, they said.</p><p>After suspicious activity was observed, the security forces challenged the terrorists, who fired at the forces.</p><p>The firing was effectively retaliated, leading to the encounter.</p><p>The operation is underway.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, terror attacks have killed 44 people, including 18 security personnel, in Jammu this year with the strikes spreading from the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to six other areas in the troubled region.</p>