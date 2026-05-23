<p>Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday following a major cordon-and-search operation in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir's</a> Rajouri district after reports of suspected movement, officials said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.</p>.<p>"Today at around 11.30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Police and CRPF," the White Knight Corps said on X.</p>.Security forces launch search operation in forest belts of Poonch.<p>It said that troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. "A firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations, named 'Op Sheruwali', remain underway," it said.</p>.<p>According to officials, the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.</p>.<p>A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and launched extensive searches, they said.</p>.<p>Additional reinforcements have been deployed to the scene, and the operation was continuing when reports last came in, officials informed. </p>