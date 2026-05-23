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Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri during major search operation

According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirRajouri

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