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'Enough is enough': Farooq Abdullah tells Pakistan to end cycle of violence in J&K

He said that the pain was not felt only by the families who lost their dear ones but also by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirViolenceFarooq AbdullahNational Conference

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