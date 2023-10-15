Experts fear adverse effect on livelihoods as glaciers melting fast in J&K

Srinagar: The rapid melting of glaciers in Jammu and Kashmir has worried experts who fear it would impact the water availability in the Himalayan region with consequent adverse effect on the dependent livelihoods.

The Jammu and Kashmir Himalayas hosts some of the largest glaciers in the Hindu Kush region. The Kolahoi glacier is the biggest in Kashmir and is the main source of water for the river Jhelum.

But a study has shown that the Kolahoi glacier has lost 23 per cent of its area since 1962 and has fragmented into smaller parts.

Experts said unprecedented increase in temperature, deforestation, increasing human activity, especially around Kolahoi glacier and high levels of pollution caused by the emission of greenhouse gases by vehicles and cement plants are major reasons for retreating of Kolahoi glacier.

Around 70 per cent of Kashmir’s population earns livelihood through farming. Most of the region’s agricultural land depends on the snowmelt that feeds streams and rivers. Therefore, the recession of glaciers translates into a direct impact on the socio-economic sector of the region.