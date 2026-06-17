Explained | Kashmir’s tourist boom is back, but are visitors missing the best of the Valley?

<p>Srinagar: A year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed, raised fears of a tourism slump, Kashmir’s biggest challenge is no longer attracting tourists. It is persuading them to go beyond the same four destinations.<br><br>When Delhi-based entrepreneur Rahul Verma arrived in Gulmarg with his wife and two children earlier this month, he had one item at the top of his itinerary: the famous Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable car systems that carries visitors from Gulmarg at around 2,650 metres above sea level to Kongdoori and further towards Apharwat Peak at nearly 4,000 metres.</p>.Asia’s largest Tulip garden opens in Kashmir amid hopes of tourism revival.<p>What he did not anticipate was the wait.</p><p><br>“We thought we would be done in an hour,” Verma said after spending nearly three hours in queues for tickets and boarding. “The views were spectacular, but the crowds were much larger than we expected.”<br><br>A day later, the family encountered another surprise.<br><br>“We got stuck for almost an hour on Boulevard along the banks of Dal Lake,” he said. “When people think of Kashmir, they imagine open spaces and a relaxed atmosphere. The traffic was the last thing we expected.”<br><br>Verma’s experience captures a paradox unfolding across Kashmir.<br><br>More than a year ago, the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam triggered widespread cancellations and fears of a prolonged tourism downturn. Today, hotels are busy again, houseboats are occupied, restaurants are bustling and the Valley’s most popular destinations are packed with visitors.<br><br>Yet the crowds are also exposing a less discussed reality: most tourists continue to follow the same well-worn circuit of Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.<br><br>The numbers tell a remarkable story:</p><p><br>Official figures show that Kashmir’s tourism industry had been on a strong growth trajectory before the Pahalgam attack.<br><br>The Valley received 31.55 lakh tourists in 2023. In 2024, that number rose to a record 34.98 lakh visitors, including more than 43,000 foreign tourists. The figure also included over five lakh Amarnath pilgrims travelling through the Valley.<br><br>The momentum was disrupted after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. </p><p>Official data later presented in the Assembly showed that tourist arrivals in Kashmir dropped sharply during the year as cancellations hit the industry.<br><br>Yet the current summer season suggests demand remains resilient.</p>