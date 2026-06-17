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Explained | Kashmir’s tourist boom is back, but are visitors missing the best of the Valley?

Official figures show that Kashmir’s tourism industry had been on a strong growth trajectory before the Pahalgam attack.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTourismKashmirExplainer

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