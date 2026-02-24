Eyes in the sky: Drones, thermal imagers lead J&K’s forest-phase counter-insurgency

<p>Srinagar: Real-time surveillance drones hovering above tree lines, thermal imagers scanning for heat signatures in pitch darkness, and night-vision devices guiding troops across steep ridges — technology is now at the heart of counter-insurgency operations in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/massive-blow-to-terror-network-army-on-elimination-of-three-terrorists-in-kishtwar-3908405"> Jammu and Kashmir</a> as militancy shifts from towns and villages to dense forest belts.</p><p>Security officials say that with encounters no longer centred in urban neighbourhoods or village homes — as was common until a few years ago — the focus has moved to rugged terrain in the Jammu region, where battle-hardened, well-equipped Pakistani terrorists are operating in small, mobile groups.</p><p>“In forests, you cannot depend solely on human intelligence or visual contact. Technology gives us the first set of eyes,” a senior Army officer said.</p>.<p>According to officers involved in operations across Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar, quadcopter drones equipped with high-resolution cameras are now deployed at the start of most search missions.</p><p>“Drones are flown ahead of ground columns to scan clearings, ridgelines and suspected hideouts. The live feed comes to a control station, and movement of troops is adjusted in real time,” an officer said.</p><p>Thermal imagers and night-vision goggles have become critical in engagements that stretch into the night. “Earlier, darkness forced a tactical pause. Now, even in zero visibility, we can detect heat signatures through foliage gaps and rocky crevices,” another officer said.</p><p>He added that militants hiding under dense canopy or inside makeshift bunkers often rely on darkness for escape — an advantage that has narrowed.</p><p>The recent joint counter-terror operation in Kishtwar’s Chhatroo area, codenamed Operation Trashi-I, was cited by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta (CIF Delta), Major General A P S Bal, as an example of sustained, intelligence-led action.</p><p>“This operation reflects perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning and the vision we had from the beginning. It showcases relentless efforts over months and an integrated approach of every force and agency working here,” he said.</p><p>“Our biggest achievement was not allowing them to break out of a defined geographical area,” the officer said at a briefing, underscoring the role of technology in sealing the cordon.</p><p>Security officials describe the current forest-based groups as different in profile from earlier local recruits who often took shelter inside homes in villages or towns. “These are trained, battle-hardened Pakistani militants. They are well-armed, carry survival supplies and are prepared for long stays in rain, snow and sub-zero temperatures,” a police officer said. “That is why surveillance and precision tracking are crucial.”</p>.Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 tourist spots, signaling revival of travel sector.<p>Reinforcements, including special forces, are now mobilised based on drone inputs rather than only on ground sightings. “The idea is to dominate the area from above and on the ground simultaneously,” the officer said.</p><p>At the same time, officials admit that forest warfare presents technical constraints. Dense canopy can interfere with drone signals, and bad weather affects imagery. “Technology reduces risk but does not eliminate it. The terrain is still challenging,” an officer added.</p><p>Security agencies are also investigating the logistical ecosystem that enables militants to survive for months in remote belts. “Supplies and infrastructure in hideouts do not appear magically. There is a support chain, and we are examining it,” the police officer said.</p><p>With local recruitment at a low ebb and tighter security grids in populated areas, officials argue that militants have been pushed into shrinking operational spaces. “From urban areas to villages, and now to forests — the space has kept contracting,” an Army officer said. “Our response has been to integrate technology deeper into every operation.”</p>