Farooq Abdullah all set to represent Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the election process would allow the 90-member J&K Assembly to elect four representatives to the Rajya Sabha. Alongside Abdullah, there were talks of sending Nasir Aslam Wani as the second member, reflecting the party's strategy to strengthen its presence in the national political arena.