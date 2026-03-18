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Farooq Abdullah attack: Jammu-Kashmir police seeks videos, photos, evidence from public

Contact numbers provided for the purpose include 9419150173, 9419131379, and 9419186210
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPoliceFarooq Abdullah

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