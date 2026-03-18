<p>Jammu: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police have issued a public notice seeking information, video recordings, and photographs from people who attended a marriage function where an assassination attempt was made on National Conference president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah </a>here. Police on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent incident of firing at Abdullah at a wedding function in the Greater Kailash area here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the notice issued by the Range Headquarters Jammu–Samba–Kathua, DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma appealed to all guests present at the function, members of the public, or anyone possessing digital evidence or information related to the incident to share it with the investigating agency.</p>.<p>"Contact numbers provided for the purpose include 9419150173, 9419131379, and 9419186210," he said.</p>.<p>The DIG said that the incident occurred on March 11 during a wedding at Royal Park, Greater Kailash in Jammu. Police Station Gangyal has registered an FIR in connection with the case, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.</p>.Seven-member SIT formed to probe assassination attempt on NC chief Farooq Abdullah.<p>He emphasised that public cooperation would significantly assist the SIT in collecting crucial evidence and ensuring a transparent investigation.</p>.<p>Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti on Sunday ordered the setting up of the SIT under the supervision of the deputy inspector general of police, Jammu–Samba–Kathua Range, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case.</p>.<p>Last Wednesday night, Abdullah, the former chief minister, had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at the Royal Park banquet hall in the Greater Kailash area.</p>.<p>The 63-year-old accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was recovered from his possession. </p>