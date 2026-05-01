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Farooq Abdullah claims lack of support within INDIA bloc on restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood

He urged the alliance to move beyond being a mere electoral pact, calling for more frequent meetings to address the "ignored" future of the nation.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullahstatehood

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