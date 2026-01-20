Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, J&K deputy CM escaped unhurt in attack by gunman in Jammu; accused held

The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, was overpowered by security guards and was whisked away for questioning, they said.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 18:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammuFarooq AbdullahNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us