<p>Jammu: National Conference president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary escaped unhurt in an attack by a gunman outside a marriage hall in the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.</p><p>The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, was overpowered by security guards and was whisked away for questioning, they said.</p>.'Have taken bullets for staying with India, ready to face them again': Farooq Abdullah.<p>The incident took place at posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu when Abdullah and the deputy chief minister were coming out of a marriage function, the officials said.</p><p>They said the accused, who is in his 70s, was waiting outside the venue and tried to fire on Abdullah. However, two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector – overpowered him but he still managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and taken into custody.</p><p>No one was injured in the firing, the officials said, adding Jamwal was allegedly in an inebriated condition.</p><p>Abdullah and Choudhary had come to greet party leader B S Chouhan on the marriage of his son, the officials said.</p>