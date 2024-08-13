Farooq Abdullah takes center-stage as Omar Abdullah opts out of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls

Srinagar: With Omar Abdullah deciding not to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT), attention has turned to the party's veteran leader, Farooq Abdullah.
A seasoned politician with multiple terms as Chief Minister, versatile Farooq Abdullah remains a significant figure in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. Now in his eighties, his enduring connection with the people and extensive governance experience position him as a strong candidate for the Chief Minister's role.
However, concerns have been raised about his health and whether he is ready to take on such a demanding position. In recent years, his health has been a topic of public discussion, with reports of him seeking medical care for various ailments, which is understandable given his age.
Despite these concerns, senior Abdullah has continued to be actively involved in political affairs. His attendance at party meetings and public appearances suggests his intent to remain a key player in the region's political discourse.
On Monday, he hinted at the possibility of assuming the Chief Minister's role if the National Conference (NC) comes to power following the assembly elections.
“Omar has decided not to fight the elections under the current conditions. He is firm on not contesting until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir. But I will contest; I am not done yet,” Abdullah told reporters in the Jammu region.
He expressed hope that the Election Commission would announce poll dates by the end of the month following their recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation.
Within the NC, Abdullah's leadership remains undisputed. His deep understanding of the region's complex political dynamics and his ability to lead the party are widely acknowledged.
“Farooq sahib will spearhead the campaign and act as a unifying force for the party. If necessary, he may eventually pass the Chief Ministerial duties to a younger leader who has the energy and stamina for the job,” a senior NC leader told DH.
This approach, he said, would allow the party to benefit from Abdullah's experience while ensuring a smooth leadership transition that looks toward the future.
Whether Farooq Abdullah will be the NC's Chief Ministerial candidate will depend on various factors, including his health, the party's internal decisions, and the broader political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. For now, he remains a pivotal figure in the party, with his role in the upcoming elections closely monitored by both allies and rivals.
Published 13 August 2024, 10:18 IST