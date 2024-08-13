Farooq Abdullah takes center-stage as Omar Abdullah opts out of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls

On Monday, he hinted at the possibility of assuming the Chief Minister's role if the National Conference (NC) comes to power following the assembly elections.

“Omar has decided not to fight the elections under the current conditions. He is firm on not contesting until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir. But I will contest; I am not done yet,” Abdullah told reporters in the Jammu region.

He expressed hope that the Election Commission would announce poll dates by the end of the month following their recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation.

Within the NC, Abdullah's leadership remains undisputed. His deep understanding of the region's complex political dynamics and his ability to lead the party are widely acknowledged.

“Farooq sahib will spearhead the campaign and act as a unifying force for the party. If necessary, he may eventually pass the Chief Ministerial duties to a younger leader who has the energy and stamina for the job,” a senior NC leader told DH.

This approach, he said, would allow the party to benefit from Abdullah's experience while ensuring a smooth leadership transition that looks toward the future.

Whether Farooq Abdullah will be the NC's Chief Ministerial candidate will depend on various factors, including his health, the party's internal decisions, and the broader political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. For now, he remains a pivotal figure in the party, with his role in the upcoming elections closely monitored by both allies and rivals.