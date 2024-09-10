Female officer lodges complaint of sexual assault against IAF Wing Commander in Srinagar

The female officer alleged that Sehrawat sexually assaulted her in his room after asking her to collect a gift. Despite her pleas and attempts to resist, she claims she was coerced into a distressing situation.

The FIR also reveals that the complainant believes the investigation was mishandled, citing significant delays and procedural lapses. She asserts that her attempts to report the assault were met with obstacles, including delays in medical examinations and perceived bias from the Internal Committee assigned to the case.

In addition to the alleged assault, the officer claims she has faced ongoing harassment, including unwarranted monitoring of her personal communications and social interactions, which has led to severe psychological distress and impacted her mental health.

A police officer while confirming the registration of the FIR said investigation into the matter to verify the claims and gathering evidence has started. “The incident was reported to the police just recently by the female officer and we have initiated the probe,” he told DH.

Asked whether the accused officer has been called for questioning, the officer said, “As and when his presence is required he will be called for questioning.”

In April 2021, in a similar incident, a pilot had moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court alleging that she was sexually harassed by her Flight Commander.

In the plea, the woman officer had also mentioned the unfair manner of inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted under the Sexual Harassment at Work Place Act (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

However, the court reportedly quashed the case following a compromise between the two in May this year.