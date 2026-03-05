Menu
Fifth day of curbs in Kashmir, but protests shrink as fatigue sets in

Security forces maintained a tight vigil across old city Srinagar and other sensitive pockets, sealing key junctions with concertina wire and deploying additional personnel in old city areas.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 12:35 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 12:35 IST
