<p>Srinagar: For the fifth straight day, large parts of the Valley remained under restrictions on Thursday, but the scale of protests over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>crisis showed visible signs of ebbing, with fewer street gatherings and thinner crowds compared to the weekend.</p><p>Security forces maintained a tight vigil across old city Srinagar and other sensitive pockets, sealing key junctions with concertina wire and deploying additional personnel in old city areas. </p><p>The clock tower at city centre Lal Chowk remained barricaded, though traffic movement was partially restored in adjoining markets.</p> .‘Every night is a nightmare ’: Kashmir parents plead as Iran war traps their children again.<p>While authorities did not formally invoke curfew, prohibitory measures restricting large assemblies continued in several districts. Schools and colleges remained shut for the fourth day, and mobile internet speeds continued to be restricted, officials said.</p><p>What is new, however, is the shift in administrative strategy. Instead of blanket shutdowns, police have moved to a “micro-containment” approach — allowing movement in peripheral areas while sealing only identified protest-prone localities. Senior officials said this was aimed at preventing fresh flashpoints without paralysing the entire Valley.</p> .<p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who held meetings with civil society representatives and religious leaders on Wednesday, appealed for calm and urged people to avoid confrontation. The administration has also stepped up outreach to Shia clerics, particularly in central Kashmir, where the initial protests were most intense.</p><p>Police have registered multiple cases over alleged circulation of inflammatory content on social media and detained several youth as a preventive measure. Officials indicated that digital monitoring has been intensified to pre-empt mobilisation through messaging platforms.</p><p>Traders in Srinagar said business losses were mounting. “The first two days were tense, but now people are tired. Markets want to open fully,” said a shopkeeper in Lal Chowk, where shutters remain down.</p><p>The protests — the largest street mobilisation since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 — were triggered by developments in West Asia that resonated strongly in parts of Kashmir. However, unlike earlier waves of unrest, there has been no widespread stone-pelting or sustained clashes with security forces.</p> .<p>Officials described the situation as “tense but controlled,” with no major injuries reported in the past 48 hours.</p><p>With Friday prayers approaching, the administration is bracing for possible gatherings but is hopeful that visible fatigue on the streets and sustained engagement with community leaders will prevent a fresh spiral.</p><p>For now, Kashmir remains cautious — not calm, but no longer on the boil.</p>