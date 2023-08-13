Final phase of Amarnath Yatra begins

“There are two Shravan months this year, an astronomical event taking place after 19 years. Bhoomi-Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and Dhawajarohan rituals connected to the beginning of the Chhari Mubarak were performed at Pahalgam, on the occasion of Ashad Purnima on July 3,” he said.

The rituals for ‘Chhari Sthapana’ will be performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple, Dashnami Akhara on August 19, the Mahant said and added after performing ‘Chhari Pujan’ on the occasion of ‘Nag Panchami’ on August 21, the holy mace will be taken to the Amarnath cave shrine to perform ‘Pujan’ and have ‘darshan’ early morning on ‘Shravan Purnima’ on August 31.

He also endorsed the decision of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board of running yatra on alternate days from August 11 saying this has been done keeping the resources in view. The Mahant assigned the reasons for decrease in rush of yatra after July 31 to flash floods in various parts of the country especially in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

So far, over 4.31 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnathji since the commencement of the annual 62-day yatra from the twin tracks - the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the shorter 14-km Baltal route - on July 1.

The majority of the pilgrims prefer the shorter 14-km Baltal route over the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track. The yatra will conclude on August 31, coinciding with the festival of Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra.