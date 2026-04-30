J&K police register FIR against PDP leader Iltija Mufti for allegedly sharing separatist content on social media.

In one line

Key points

• Content under scrutiny The case involves a post shared by Mufti featuring an old video of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani discussing the importance of Urdu.

• Legal provisions invoked The FIR invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (152, 196, 353) for promoting separatist ideology and inciting unlawful activities.

• Investigation focus The probe aims to determine the origin, intent, and extent of the circulated content, including its potential to incite public disaffection.