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J&K police register FIR against PDP leader Iltija Mufti for allegedly sharing separatist content on social media.
Key points
• Content under scrutiny
The case involves a post shared by Mufti featuring an old video of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani discussing the importance of Urdu.
• Legal provisions invoked
The FIR invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (152, 196, 353) for promoting separatist ideology and inciting unlawful activities.
• Investigation focus
The probe aims to determine the origin, intent, and extent of the circulated content, including its potential to incite public disaffection.
• Government warning
Police urge citizens to avoid sharing unlawful or sensitive content online, warning of strict legal action against violators.
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:32 IST