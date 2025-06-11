<p>Jammu: A fire broke out in the lobby of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Assembly here on Wednesday, causing minor damage to furniture and some old photographs, an official said.</p>.<p>The fire was reported at 9.34 am and was controlled within a few minutes, the official said.</p>.<p>An official of the Fire and Emergency Services department said the cause of the fire was not known immediately.</p>.'Eyes filled with tears': Farooq Abdullah on first train journey from Kashmir to Katra.<p>Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit caused the fire in the lobby area of the double-storey legislative assembly which is also housed in the Civil Secretariat complex, he said.</p>.<p>He said the local fire station at the civil secretariat controlled the fire within a few minutes.</p>.<p>Some old photographs and some furniture items were gutted, he said.</p>