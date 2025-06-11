Menu
Fire breaks out in J&K assembly; doused

Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit caused the fire
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:18 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 08:18 IST
