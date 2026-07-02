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First Amarnath convoy rolls out from Jammu as 57-day pilgrimage is set to begin on July 3

Security agencies have thrown a multi-layered cordon around the pilgrimage following weeks of anti-terror mock drills across Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammuamarnath yatraKashmirpilgrimage

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