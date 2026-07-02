First Amarnath convoy rolls out from Jammu as 57-day pilgrimage is set to begin on July 3

<p>Srinagar: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday, setting in motion the annual pilgrimage that formally begins on Friday from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir amid an unprecedented security and disaster-response apparatus.<br><br>Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the convoy early Thursday morning. The pilgrims will halt at transit camps before beginning the trek to the 3,880-metre cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday.</p>.DH Exclusive | Threat matrix recalcibrated ahead of Amarnath Yatra.<p>With nearly four lakh devotees already registered—higher than the corresponding figure last year—the administration expects this year’s 57-day pilgrimage to witness record participation.<br><br>Unlike previous years, authorities have made weather preparedness almost as central as security. The India Meteorological Department will issue forecasts every three hours, with updates displayed at the Baltal and Nunwan base camps.</p><p>Rain shelters have been erected along both routes, while SDRF, NDRF and CRPF mountain rescue teams equipped with oxygen cylinders, stretchers and emergency equipment have been deployed at vulnerable stretches.<br><br>Security agencies have thrown a multi-layered cordon around the pilgrimage following weeks of anti-terror mock drills across Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>The convoy will move through a dedicated security corridor on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, while surveillance has been stepped up at transit camps.<br><br>Authorities have also activated a 24x7 Command and Control Centre in Srinagar to monitor the Yatra in real time. RFID-based tracking has been introduced at Srinagar airport, Nowgam railway station and the Baltal, Nunwan and Pantha Chowk camps to facilitate pilgrim movement.<br><br>In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has centralised all official communication on the pilgrimage, authorising only the Divisional Commissioners and Inspectors General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir divisions to brief the media, a move aimed at preventing misinformation.<br><br>The annual pilgrimage will conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.</p>