JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J&K

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested hardcore criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A country-made pistol and a 12-bore gun were recovered from him.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 09:48 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: Five people were arrested with weapons in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested hardcore criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A country-made pistol and a 12-bore gun were recovered from him, they said.

A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at Vijaypur police station, they said.

Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police.

In the second incident, police received information that some people were collecting royalty from the mining mafia at the cricket ground in Sum Toph, Phallian Mandal area. A team rushed to the spot and arrested four people who were identified as Abhishek Singh, Ravi Singh, Harbax Singh and Sachin Singh, officials said.

During a search, a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the accused. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them and an investigation is underway, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 December 2023, 09:48 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT