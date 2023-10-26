Five militants killed along LoC in Kashmir as security forces foil infiltration bid

Srinagar: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s frontier district Kupwara, as five unidentified militants were killed.

In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Kashmir Zone Police, said that based on a specific input, an encounter started in Machil Sector in Kupwara in which five infiltrators were killed.

“#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” police said.