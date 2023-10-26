Five militants killed along LoC in Kashmir as security forces foil infiltration bid

Srinagar: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s frontier district Kupwara, as five unidentified militants were killed.
In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Kashmir Zone Police, said that based on a specific input, an encounter started in Machil Sector in Kupwara in which five infiltrators were killed.
“#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” police said.
Sources told DH that just ahead of the winter, “infiltration season” has begun and Pakistan is attempting to push in more hardened and trained terrorists into the Indian side under a new strategy.
“The terror launch pads across the LoC are full, and attempts are being made to infiltrate from the Kashmir as well as the Jammu side,” they said, adding that Pakistani attempts to infiltrate J&K before the onset of winter, when infiltration in the high northern reaches becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall.
In the last one month at least six incidents of terror and infiltration have been reported across the UT. Two such incidents occurred in Reasi district’s Chassana area and the Narla area of Rajouri district in Jammu while three at Hathlanga along the LoC in Uri sector, between Uri and Baramulla, and in the forests of Kokernag near Anantnag.