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Flagrant injustice to underprivileged: Mehbooba on govt action against Shopian school

She also alleged that banning such "altruistic institutions" without any solid evidence of anti-national activity "shows a deep seated prejudice and ill intention".
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba Mufti

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