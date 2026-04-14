<p>Srinagar: In a development that reflects tightening national oversight of foreign-linked organisations, the US-based Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF) has suspended all its activities in Jammu and Kashmir pending mandatory clearances, after leading universities in the Union Territory cancelled their MoUs with the organisation.</p><p>The move follows decisions by key institutions—including University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir—to formally terminate their Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) after internal reviews.</p>.LG Manoj Sinha’s clean-up drive continues: Two more employees sacked over alleged terror links in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>While official statements cited “institutional interest” and decisions of “competent authorities”, sources said the agreements came under scrutiny over procedural lapses, including the absence of prior approvals required for foreign collaborations.</p><p>Following the coordinated withdrawals, KCF announced a complete suspension of its operations in Jammu and Kashmir, stating it would resume work only after securing all necessary clearances.</p><p>The development mirrors a broader national pattern of action against foreign-linked entities under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), including the cancellation of licences of organisations such as Greenpeace India and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, as well as recent action against Ladakh-based Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh.</p><p>In Jammu and Kashmir, considered a sensitive region, such vigilance has been particularly stringent in sectors like higher education and research. The latest episode reflects growing caution among institutions in engaging foreign entities without explicit regulatory vetting.</p><p>Even as KCF pauses its activities, a social media post highlighting its recent interaction with CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, remains online, drawing attention to the organisation’s recent outreach.</p><p>Observers say the episode signals a shift towards tighter compliance norms for foreign-linked academic collaborations, with implications for institutions across the country.</p>