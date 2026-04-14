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Foreign NGO scrutiny deepens: KCF suspends Jammu and Kashmir work after MoU cancellations

Following the coordinated withdrawals, KCF announced a complete suspension of its operations in Jammu and Kashmir, stating it would resume work only after securing all necessary clearances.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNGOMoU

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