Foreign terrorists make dense forests of Rajouri-Poonch their fortress

20 to 25 terrorists operating in twin districts: Northern Army commander
Jammu: Deep in the woods of border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces face battle hardened foreign terrorists navigating the challenging terrain with the ease of predators, exploiting the dense vegetation to conceal their movements.
With years of combat experience etched into their determined expressions, these ultras have become masters of guerrilla warfare. Aware of the challenge they face, security forces have intensified their efforts to neutralise the threat.
According to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, at least 20 to 25 terrorists are operating in twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch, also known as Pir Panjal region.
He said it will take the army at least a year to root out the terrorism from the region, which has emerged as new hotspots of militancy with 47 people, including 24 terrorists, 16 security personnel and seven civilians killed this year.
“The two terrorists killed (in Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri on Thursday) seem to have been trained in Afghanistan and other countries and their killing was a major setback to terrorism and its ecosystem,” the army commander told reporters on the side-lines of a wreath laying ceremony of fallen soldiers including two captains in Jammu.
General Dwivedi was referring to Pakistani terrorist, Quari, who was trained on the Pakistan and Afghan front and was killed along with his associate in the Baji Mall encounter, in which five army personnel, including two captains were also killed.
Qauri, who was reportedly operating in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year, was an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves and a trained sniper.
A senior police officer told DH that a mix of local recruits and battle-hardened mercenaries have honed their skills in guerrilla warfare and are exploiting the challenging topography to their advantage.
“The security forces face an enemy deeply rooted in the terrain, an enemy that knows the land as intimately as the trees themselves. The dense forests have become their fortress, concealing both their presence and their deadly intent,” he revealed.