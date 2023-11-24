Foreign terrorists make dense forests of Rajouri-Poonch their fortress

20 to 25 terrorists operating in twin districts: Northern Army commander

Jammu: Deep in the woods of border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces face battle hardened foreign terrorists navigating the challenging terrain with the ease of predators, exploiting the dense vegetation to conceal their movements.

With years of combat experience etched into their determined expressions, these ultras have become masters of guerrilla warfare. Aware of the challenge they face, security forces have intensified their efforts to neutralise the threat.

According to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, at least 20 to 25 terrorists are operating in twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch, also known as Pir Panjal region.

He said it will take the army at least a year to root out the terrorism from the region, which has emerged as new hotspots of militancy with 47 people, including 24 terrorists, 16 security personnel and seven civilians killed this year.