Former J&K minister PL Handoo's granddaughter joins National Conference

Jammu: Shriya Handoo, granddaughter of former minister P L Handoo on Friday joined the National Conference and pledged to carry forward the mission of the party in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive state.

National Conference's (NC) Jammu Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the party has always stood for the cause of the Kashmiri migrants and shall continue the same for all times to come.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only exploited them to the hilt by making hollow promises, he claimed.