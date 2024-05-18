Home
Former police officer arrested for violating official secrets act in J&K

Retired Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city late Friday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 08:39 IST
Jammu: A former police officer has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for publishing ‘sensitive information’ in his recently released book here, officials said on Saturday.

Retired Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city late Friday night, the officials said.

They said Sheikh had joined the police as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1986 and retired last year.

He had published a book which contained copies of First Information Reports and other sensitive information which violates the Official Secrets Act, the officials said.

Published 18 May 2024, 08:39 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

