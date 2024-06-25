Former president of Kashmir Bar Association arrested in Adv Qadri murder case

In response, the police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder, which was later handed over to the State Investigation Agency (SIA). In September 2023, the SIA announced a cash reward of Rs one million for information leading to the arrest of those involved in Qadri's killing.

Qadri was known for his vocal views and frequently participated in media debates, advocating for various legal and social issues affecting Jammu & Kashmir. Just hours before his death, Qadri posted a video on Facebook criticizing Qayoom and his political activities within the Bar Association.

In the video, Qadri accused Qayoom of using threats and pressure to influence the Bar politics since 1990 and called for honest and dignified political conduct. He expressed no fear of the consequences of his criticism.

Qayoom served as president of the Bar for more than two decades until his arrest in August 2019. He is the father-in-law of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The Bar Association was widely believed to be aligned with the hardline Hurriyat faction led by Syed Ali Geelani. Qayoom was released on bail in 2021 and had since remained inactive in the Bar politics.

In August 2022, police searched the residences of Qayoom and two other lawyers in Srinagar, seizing digital devices, bank statements, and other documents as part of the investigation.

Police also indicated that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter in August 2021, was responsible for Qadri’s murder.