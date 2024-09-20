Four BSF jawans on poll duty die, dozens injured in road mishap in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: At least four paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died, and dozens more were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

The bus, which was engaged in election duty, was carrying a total of 35 BSF personnel when it skidded off road in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam and fell into a deep gorge, an official said. In the incident four BSF jawans died while more than two dozen were injured.

Soon after the incident, reports said, police, administration and local volunteers rushed to the spot and pulled the injured BSF personnel from the bus.