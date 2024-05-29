Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Four policemen beaten up by army personnel in J&K's Kupwara

While police and army officers have maintained a silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said that a police party had allegedly raided the residence of a local territorial army man at Batpora in Kupwara while investigating a case.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 08:22 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad - posted at Kupwara police station - were admitted to SKIMS Hospital at Soura late Tuesday night, they said.

Officials said the condition of the injured policemen is stated to be stable.

The cops were injured after an army team led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.

While police and army officers have maintained a silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had allegedly raided the residence of a local territorial army man at Batpora in Kupwara while investigating a case.

The move allegedly incensed the local army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said he is not aware of the incident and would comment only after getting more details.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJ&KPoliceJammu & KashmirArmyKupwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT