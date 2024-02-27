Freight train runs driverless for 75 km in J&K: Probe suggests driver, station master at fault

When contacted, Shoban Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway (NR), told PTI, "At the moment I cannot make any statement regarding actions being taken against the officials since further probe is on." According to an official railway communication, the driverless train ran at 70 to 75 km/h, crossed eight to nine stations and covered 75 km before it was stopped at Ucchi Bassi by putting obstructions such as sand and wooden blocks on the track.