Fresh case of Covid-19 in J&K: Authorities advise people to take precautions

Srinagar: As Covid-19 is making a comeback in some parts of the country, a fresh Coronavirus case has been detected from Jammu and Kashmir prompting authorities to advise people to take precautions.



An official from Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, said a person had come in contact with a traveller who had returned from abroad and had been tested positive for Covid.



The GMC Principal, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said contact tracing of the Covid case was going on and so far, it was not confirmed to be related to the new variant JN.1.