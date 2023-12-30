Fresh case of Covid-19 in J&K: Authorities advise people to take precautions

Srinagar: As Covid-19 is making a comeback in some parts of the country, a fresh Coronavirus case has been detected from Jammu and Kashmir prompting authorities to advise people to take precautions.
An official from Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, said a person had come in contact with a traveller who had returned from abroad and had been tested positive for Covid.
The GMC Principal, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said contact tracing of the Covid case was going on and so far, it was not confirmed to be related to the new variant JN.1.
“Sample has been sent for genomic sequencing. It will take 3-4 weeks for the report to be out. In any case, there is nothing unusual in detection of a Covid-19 case, as such cases will continue to figure as it (Covid) has not gone anywhere,” he said.
“Covid-19 was a pandemic and is still with us. We have to live with it. We are fully equipped to deal with any situation. Only need is to strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB),” Dr Ashutosh said.
From March 2020, when the pandemic began, till April this year, nearly 4800 Covid related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir and over 4.75 lakh people were tested positive for the virus.