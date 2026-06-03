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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

From ‘cloudburst’ to meme storm: J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s Dachigam retreat gives opposition a field day

The meeting, attended by NC legislators and allies, was convened by Abdullah to review the government’s performance and discuss political and governance issues.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahNational Conference

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