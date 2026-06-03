From ‘cloudburst’ to meme storm: J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s Dachigam retreat gives opposition a field day

<p>Srinagar: A month after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=omar%20abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> said he wanted to “burst like a cloudburst” after Eid, it was a different kind of storm that dominated political discourse on Wednesday.</p><p>A meeting of National Conference ministers, MLAs and MPs at Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar triggered a flood of memes and sarcastic posts on social media, with opposition leaders turning the ruling party’s retreat into a running joke.</p><p>The meeting, attended by NC legislators and allies, was convened by Abdullah to review the government’s performance and discuss political and governance issues.</p>.<p>But photographs of lawmakers travelling together in buses to the wildlife sanctuary quickly became social media fodder.</p><p>Among the first to join the banter was PDP leader Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, who revived Abdullah’s own “cloudburst” remark.</p><p>“The million dollar question is — kya aaj Dachigaam main badal phatega?” he posted on X, referring to speculation that the Chief Minister could make a major political statement at the gathering.</p><p>PDP leader Iltija Mufti took the joke a step further. Sharing a photograph of legislators seated inside a bus alongside an image of a Hangul, the endangered Kashmir stag for which Dachigam is famous.</p><p>She wrote: “In Kashmir MLAs are more endangered than Hanguls! Must designate a special separate wildlife park for them IYKYK.”</p><p>Her post quickly gained traction, with users drawing parallels between the dwindling population of the Hangul and the shrinking political space in Kashmir.</p>.Omar’s ‘cloudburst’ remark fuels speculation over NC legislators’ meeting.<p>The BJP was equally unsparing.</p><p>J&K BJP spokesperson Sajid Yousuf Shah described the venue as perhaps Omar Abdullah’s “most appropriate political decision”.</p><p>“Holding a crucial meeting at Dachigam National Park was perhaps CM J&K Omar Abdullah Sahib’s most appropriate political decision,” Shah wrote on X.</p><p>“After all, the gathering included NC MLAs, Ministers, Black Bears, Musk Deer, Himalayan Brown Bears, Hangul, & other rare species.”</p><p>He followed it up with another swipe: “Some species are struggling to survive because of nature; others because of the policies of the National Conference. Rest is history!”</p><p>For many outside Kashmir, the symbolism was hard to miss. Dachigam is best known as the last major habitat of the critically endangered Hangul, making it an unlikely venue for a political retreat but a perfect setting for social media satire.</p><p>The memes also reflected the heightened political speculation surrounding Abdullah’s government in recent weeks. His “cloudburst” comment had fuelled expectations of a major political intervention after Eid, while the gathering of legislators prompted rumours of strategic discussions on governance and the restoration of statehood.</p><p>The National Conference insisted the meeting was a routine review exercise. But by the end of the day, the discussions inside Dachigam had been eclipsed by the conversation outside it, with the retreat emerging as one of the most talked-about political events on Kashmiri social media this year.</p>