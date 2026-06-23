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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

From cloudbursts to hailstorms, Kashmir sees rise in weather extremes

Kashmir produces around 75 per cent of India’s apples and the horticulture sector supports nearly 3.5 million people directly and indirectly.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmircloudburstFlash FloodsHailstorms

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