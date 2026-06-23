From cloudbursts to hailstorms, Kashmir sees rise in weather extremes

<p>Srinagar: From cloudbursts and flash floods to hailstorms and windstorms, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> has witnessed a spate of extreme weather events this year, mirroring a broader pattern of increasingly erratic weather across the country.</p><p>Over the past two months, the Union Territory has experienced a series of cloudbursts and hailstorms that have damaged orchards, disrupted power supply, blocked roads and triggered flash floods in mountainous districts.</p><p>What has particularly concerned weather experts is the increasing occurrence of cloudburst-like events beyond their traditional hotspots in Jammu’s mountainous districts.</p><p>While such incidents have historically been associated with areas such as Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, meteorologists have in recent years reported similar high-intensity, localised rainfall events in parts of Kashmir as well, raising concerns about changing weather patterns in the fragile Himalayan region.</p><p>The impact has been particularly severe on Kashmir’s horticulture sector. Hailstorms reported across major apple-growing districts, including Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, struck during the flowering and fruit-setting stage.</p><p>Kashmir produces around 75 per cent of India’s apples and the horticulture sector supports nearly 3.5 million people directly and indirectly.</p><p>“Over the last decade, we are not just seeing changes in how much it rains, but how it rains,” said Yasir Altaf, Assistant Professor at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, attributing the trend partly to warmer temperatures that favour intense hail formation.</p><p>Researchers studying Kashmir’s climate have documented a growing incidence of extreme weather events.</p><p>A 2023 study recorded 203 hailstorm incidents in Kashmir between 2007 and 2022 and warned that changing weather patterns could pose increasing challenges to the region’s horticulture sector.</p>.J&K CM's advisor calls for revival of panel to oversee Kashmiri Pandits' return, rehabilitation.<p>For farmers, the consequences are immediate. “It has become a pattern now,” said Shopian orchardist Abbass Lone after a recent hailstorm damaged his orchard.</p><p>Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of the fruit mandi in Shopian, echoed the concern. “Earlier, damage was limited. Now it destroys orchards in minutes,” he said.</p><p>The developments in J&K come against the backdrop of a changing weather pattern across India. According to the India Meteorological Department, 2024 was India’s warmest year since records began in 1901.</p><p>Data compiled by the Centre for Science and Environment showed that the country experienced extreme weather events on 322 days last year, including floods, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heatwaves.</p><p>Meteorologists say Kashmir’s weather is influenced primarily by western disturbances and local atmospheric conditions rather than the southwest monsoon.</p><p>However, rising temperatures and increasing atmospheric instability are creating conditions for more intense rainfall, hailstorms and thunderstorms over shorter periods.</p><p>While experts caution that no single weather event can be directly linked to climate change, they say the increasing incidence of cloudbursts, flash floods, hailstorms and windstorms in J&K is consistent with broader trends being observed across the Himalayas and elsewhere in India.</p>