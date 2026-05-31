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From conflict to cappuccinos: Kashmir's new generation finds its space within walls of cafes

What began as a handful of tourist-oriented establishments has evolved into a thriving café culture driven largely by local customers.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirCafes

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