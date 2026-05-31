From conflict to cappuccinos: Kashmir's new generation finds its space within walls of cafes

<p>Srinagar: For decades, public life in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> was often interrupted by curfews, shutdowns and conflict.</p><p>Young people who came of age during the turbulence of the 2008, 2010 and 2016 unrests grew up with streets that could suddenly empty and public spaces that frequently became sites of confrontation.</p><p>Today, however, the scene is strikingly different. Students debate career plans over cappuccinos, entrepreneurs hold meetings between coffee refills and young women chat freely with friends in cafés packed with customers.</p>.From tourism to treatment: Can Kashmir emerge as a medical tourism hub?.<p>Across Srinagar and other towns, coffee shops have emerged as symbols of a changing Kashmir, offering something many young people say has long been in short supply: a sense of normalcy.</p><p>“When I was in school, we didn’t really have places where friends could sit together for hours and talk freely,” said Aqsa, a 23-year-old postgraduate student in Srinagar. “Now cafés are where we meet, work on assignments, celebrate birthdays and simply spend time without feeling rushed.”</p><p>What began as a handful of tourist-oriented establishments has evolved into a thriving café culture driven largely by local customers.</p><p>From the Boulevard and Rajbagh in Srinagar to emerging ones in Baramulla and Anantnag, cafés are increasingly serving as the Valley’s new social spaces.</p>.Unusual May snowfall in Kashmir brings relief to tourists fleeing heatwave.<p>Yet Kashmir is not entirely new to coffee-house culture. Older residents still recall the famous India Coffee House on Srinagar’s Residency Road, which in the 1970s and 1980s served as a gathering place for writers, journalists, students and political activists.</p><p>The eruption of militancy in 1989 and years of instability shrank many such public spaces. The new generation of cafés is different in character, but once again they are becoming venues for conversation, ideas and social interaction.</p><p>Their significance extends beyond food and beverages.</p><p>A recent study published in the international peer-reviewed journal Gender, Place & Culture argues that Kashmir’s café boom reflects a deeper social transformation.</p><p>The study examines how cafés have emerged in a society shaped by decades of conflict.</p><p>The researchers argue that prolonged political turmoil and militarisation contributed to a “dramatic shrinkage of public life” in Kashmir. One young woman interviewed for the study described cafés as “one place where no one will stare at me,” highlighting their appeal as relatively comfortable public spaces, particularly for women.</p><p>“Five years ago, most of our customers were tourists. Today, a majority are local young people,” said a café owner in Srinagar. “Students come here to study, freelancers work from here and many customers spend hours talking with friends.”</p><p>Social media has further accelerated the trend. Instagram-friendly interiors, specialty coffee, live music evenings and cultural events have become common features of many establishments. Some cafés now host poetry readings, book discussions and workshops, attracting students, artists and young professionals.</p><p>Yet the phenomenon also reflects emerging contradictions. The same study cautions that many cafés cater primarily to affluent and middle-class urban youth. While they create new freedoms and opportunities for social interaction, they can also reinforce economic and social divides.</p><p>While questions remain about the long-term sustainability of the boom, the proliferation of cafés across Kashmir points to changing aspirations among the Valley’s youth.</p>