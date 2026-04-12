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From conflict to companionship: Kashmir’s dogs and cats move indoors

A quiet but striking shift is underway in the Valley: pets are no longer just functional—they are companions.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmircatsdogs

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