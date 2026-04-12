Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

From fake PAN cards to forged passports: J&K police unravels LeT's pan-India logistical web

Officials said that the detained persons provided critical logistical support to terrorists by making Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and even voter cards.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLashkar-e-Taibaterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us