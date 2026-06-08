From security to society: L-G Manoj Sinha takes anti-drug campaign to all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: As terrorist violence has declined significantly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> over the past three years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has turned his attention to what the administration increasingly views as the region’s next major challenge — drug addiction.<br><br>On June 7, Sinha completed a 57-day tour of all 20 districts of the Union Territory (UT) under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', a 100-day anti-drug campaign that has emerged as one of the most visible public outreach initiatives in J&K in recent years.<br><br>The campaign has not only highlighted growing concerns over substance abuse among youth but has also reinforced Sinha’s position as the most visible face of governance in the UT, even after the return of an elected government in October 2024.</p>.DH Interview | J&K LG Manoj Sinha keeps anti-drug drive above politics, says 'whoever wants to join can join'.<p><br>The significance of the campaign lies in what it says about a changing J&K. For much of the past three decades, governance priorities were shaped by militancy, terrorism and security concerns.<br><br>Today, while those challenges remain, drug abuse has increasingly emerged as a major social concern cutting across regions, classes and communities.<br><br>When Sinha took office in August 2020, barely a year after the abrogation of Article 370 and the re-organisation of the erstwhile state into a UT, the administration’s immediate priorities were restoring normalcy, accelerating development and maintaining security.<br><br>Nearly six years later, as the security situation has improved, the LG has sought to place the fight against drug addiction at the centre of public discourse — an effort that appears to have succeeded in drawing unprecedented public attention to the issue across J&K.<br><br>Launched on April 11, the anti-drug campaign combined mass outreach with aggressive enforcement. According to official figures, authorities registered more than 1,000 FIRs, arrested over 1,100 alleged drug smugglers and attached more than 100 properties linked to narcotics trafficking during the campaign period.<br><br>At the launch of the drive, Sinha had warned that “drug traffickers won’t be spared”, signalling a strategy that combines public awareness, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rehabilitation">rehabilitation</a> and law-enforcement action.<br><br>Yet the campaign’s most striking aspect was Sinha’s personal involvement. Over nearly two months, he travelled across the UT, leading padyatras, addressing public gatherings and interacting with students, teachers, parents, civil society groups and community leaders.<br><br>In an interview to <em>Deccan Herald</em> during the campaign, Sinha sought to keep the initiative above partisan politics.<br><br>“Whoever wants to join can join,” he said, describing the anti-drug drive as a societal movement rather than a political programme.<br><br>That approach appears consistent with the governance style he has cultivated since 2020. Through frequent district visits, public grievance hearings and direct engagement with citizens, Sinha has maintained a strong public presence across the UT.</p>.From protests to a pledge: Kulgam walks against drugs with J&K LG Manoj Sinha.<p>Political observers note that although an elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assumed office eight months ago, many of the administration’s most visible public outreach initiatives continue to be associated with the LG’s office. The anti-drug campaign has further reinforced that perception.<br><br>Sinha has also linked the drug menace to what he describes as narco-terrorism. In the same interview, he said terrorism and drug trafficking were “two sides of the same coin”, arguing that narcotics networks ultimately undermine peace and stability.<br><br>Whether addiction rates decline will become clear only over time. However, the campaign has already succeeded in elevating drug abuse from a largely law-enforcement concern to a mainstream public issue.<br><br>In a region once defined overwhelmingly by terrorism and conflict, that shift itself marks a significant change in the public conversation.</p>