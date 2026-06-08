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From security to society: L-G Manoj Sinha takes anti-drug campaign to all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

The campaign has not only highlighted growing concerns over substance abuse among youth but has also reinforced Sinha’s position as the most visible face of governance in the UT.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 08:58 IST
India Newsanti-drug driveJamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

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